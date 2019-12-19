Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
An adviser to the EU's top court has backed US tech giant Facebook in a landmark case for transatlantic data sharing. An Austrian activist had warned that EU citizens' data are vulnerable to US security services.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChuckDalldorf

Chuck Dalldorf Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser via @dwnews https://t.co/d1yxte32IO #EU #ECJ… https://t.co/Txf1dGYJ6I 1 hour ago

dw_business

DW Business What happens to your Facebook data? https://t.co/KHMAGw861K 1 hour ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser https://t.co/UnEcdxARPL 2 hours ago

CharltteWolters

Charlotte Wolters Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser https://t.co/c3lEZkhyR3 2 hours ago

_arianna

arianna ciccone Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser https://t.co/EN0gOhgwj1 2 hours ago

LAUNAY_Nathalie

LAUNAY RT @FlorenceBonnet: Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser - The responsability is effectively on data exporters… 2 hours ago

PrivacyPellicn

Privacy Pellicaan EU court backs activist in #Facebook data fight https://t.co/IjJvuX5QZO 4 hours ago

gmgpr

🌠Risa Hoag Facebook's transfer of EU citizen data to US 'valid': ECJ adviser | DW | 19.12.2019 https://t.co/5wANsXkw3O 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.