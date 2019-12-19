Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protestersAfter eight months without a leader, Algeria is inaugurating its new president Thursday — a ceremony that pro-democracy protesters are rejecting as a charade. The governing elite hopes Abdelkader Tebboune's ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote

Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote 01:49

 Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday (December 17) night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-PM Tebboune elected Algeria's new president [Video]Ex-PM Tebboune elected Algeria's new president

Ex-PM Tebboune elected Algeria's new president

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:40Published

Trump Protested At Veterans Day Parade [Video]Trump Protested At Veterans Day Parade

President Donald Trump was met by protesters during his appearance at the Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — After eight months without a leader, Algeria is inaugurating its new president Thursday — a ceremony that pro-democracy protesters...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24ReutersMENAFN.comWorldNews

Abdelmadjid Tebboune sworn in as Algeria's new President

Algiers, Dec 19 (IANS) Abdelmadjid Tebboune took oath as the new President of Algeria on Thursday.
Sify Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

Tweets about this

VOA60News

VOA60News Algeria Inaugurates New President Rejected by Protesters - VOA60 Africa ... https://t.co/sD5HoIEWCf via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

razormustdie

Razor Must Die Algeria Inaugurates New President Rejected by Protesters Algeria's new president https://t.co/TE4tOBXLbu 1 hour ago

klonokid

Massah D Algeria swears in new president rejected by protesters - Al Arabiya English https://t.co/dr6F0FuPbu 1 hour ago

tvnigerian

Television Nigerian Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters https://t.co/tNKsghZuBB https://t.co/K2eTLkVhw4 2 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - Algeria’s new president pledged Thursday to introduce presidential term limits and bring mo… https://t.co/dHPOVWx3Dd 2 hours ago

edwebb

Ed Webb RT @erikemueller: Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters https://t.co/a8fwqWr3db 2 hours ago

Zoe_Bey

Zoe Bay 🤔 RT @APDiploWriter: “#Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters” https://t.co/kPRXwQcffJ 2 hours ago

erikemueller

Erik E. Mueller / إريك ميولر Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters https://t.co/a8fwqWr3db 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.