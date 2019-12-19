Global  

Putin acknowledges threats posed by climate change

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Putin acknowledges threats posed by climate changePresident Vladimir Putin said Thursday that global climate change poses new challenges to Russia. Speaking at his annual news conference Thursday, Putin said that global warming could threaten Russian Arctic ......
Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate change

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said "nobody knows" what causes climate change, seeming to cast doubt over whether global warming is of manmade origin and...
News24 Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Why Climate Change Threats Don't Trigger An Immediate Response From Human Brains

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert about why the human brain doesn't respond to threats posed by climate change as quickly or...
NPR


