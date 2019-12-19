Global  

Anti-CAA protests: 19 IndiGo flights cancelled, 16 others delayed

Hindu Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.
IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi; dozens of others delayed as anti-CAA protests bring capital to halt

As many as 19 IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday.
DNA Also reported by •SifyReuters

CAA stir: Delhi-Gurugram jams hit IGIA flights

The anti-CAA protests have disrupted air travel in Delhi with both passengers and aviation staffers finding it hard to reach IGI Airport, especially due to...
IndiaTimes


