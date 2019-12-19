Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DMRC shuts gates of 20 metro stations in Delhi amid massive anti-CAA protests: Full List

DNA Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Rajiv Chowk metro station was, however, opened around 4:22 pm, DMRC said in a tweet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News

CAA protests: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders to demonstrate | OneIndia News 01:25

 HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE MARCHED IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT IN DELHI THURSDAY DEFYING PROHIBITORY ORDERS THAT WERE IMPOSED. AS A RESULT OF THE PROTESTS, MASSIVE SNARLS AFFECTED THE CITY, LEADING TO FLIGHTS BEING DELAYED OR CANCELLED AS COMMUTERS AND CREW WERE STRANDED ON THE ROAD FOR...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agnibhardwaj

dr ravish bhardwaj RT @dna: DMRC shuts gates of 20 metro stations in Delhi amid massive anti-CAA protests: Full List https://t.co/PyeQ2FNP0w #CitizenshipAme… 5 hours ago

dna

DNA DMRC shuts gates of 20 metro stations in Delhi amid massive anti-CAA protests: Full List https://t.co/PyeQ2FNP0w… https://t.co/kiT6esaBI5 5 hours ago

GyanendrAw

Gyanendra Awasthi RT @latestly: CAA Protests in Delhi: DMRC Shuts Entry and Exit Gates of Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath and 3 Other Metro Stations #Janpath #LokKa… 3 days ago

latestly

LatestLY CAA Protests in Delhi: DMRC Shuts Entry and Exit Gates of Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath and 3 Other Metro Stations… https://t.co/Vfqo7OD5WL 3 days ago

jalebijoon

miku❄️ RT @NewsNationTV: #BREAKING | DMRC shuts 3 metro stations in Central Delhi amid protest over citizenship act #CAAProtests https://t.co/SX… 3 days ago

averagespy

Ankit Chawla RT @news18dotcom: #CAAshowdown -- DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Ud… 3 days ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation #BREAKING | DMRC shuts 3 metro stations in Central Delhi amid protest over citizenship act #CAAProtests https://t.co/SXL9I6r6O0 3 days ago

news18dotcom

News18.com #CAAshowdown -- DMRC announced that entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat… https://t.co/VOwNIhmJio 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.