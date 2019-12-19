IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has canceled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights are delayed. 👓 View full article

