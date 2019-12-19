Global  

IndiGo cancels 19 flights from Delhi because of protests in the city

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, has canceled 19 flights from Delhi as road traffic disruption in the capital city has affected the availability of its crew, a Delhi airport official said on Thursday. A further 16 flights are delayed.
