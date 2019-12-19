Putin: Trump's impeachment far-fetched, Senate will acquit

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that President Donald Trump's impeachment is far-fetched and that the U.S. Senate will reject the motion. Putin said Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats' fight against Trump. "The party that lost the (2016) election is continuing the fight by other means," Putin said. He likened Trump's impeachment to the earlier U.S. probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless. Putin noted that the impeachment motion "is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority." He added that "they will be...


