Iran Leader Urges Deeper Muslim Links to Fight U.S. ‘Hegemony’
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday urged Muslim nations to deepen financial and trade cooperation to fight what he described as U.S. economic hegemony, using an Islamic conference in Malaysia as a platform to decry American sanctions against his country. Rouhani repeated his assertion that the U.S. has used economic sanctions as the “main tools of domineering hegemony and bullying” of other nations. Iran has been gripped by violent protests since last month amid anger over a...