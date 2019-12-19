Global  

Newborn baby kidnapped from hospital is found 55 years later

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Newborn baby kidnapped from hospital is found 55 years laterIn 1964, a woman dressed as a nurse took one-day-old baby Paul Fronczak from his cot and never returned (Picture: Chicago Tribune/Getty/AP) A newborn baby abducted from a hospital has been discovered living in a rural town in the US five decades later. In 1964, a woman dressed as a nurse took one-day-old baby Paul Fronczak from his cot and never returned. Now – 55 years on – a US TV news channel claims to have found the man who was once the stolen baby after the FBI re-opened its investigation. It has not been a smooth ride for the Fronczak family from Chicago, US. Two years after Paul’s abduction, a toddler was found abandoned in a shopping centre in New Jersey...
