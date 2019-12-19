Srishti Biyani: A new sound on the horizon Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

In love with flute, versatile musician Srishti Biyani is busy creating Indian lo-fi, a sub-genre that promises to bring the serenity of bansuri to the flawed beats 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this