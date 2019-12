Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Donald Trump ’s former director of communications Anthony Scaramucci has described his old boss as a “lawless criminal” whose removal from office would be celebrated like the Fourth of July . Mr Scaramucci, who was fired from his post after just ten days in July 2017, said should Mr Trump be convicted in his Senate trial following impeachment in the House of Representatives , the “personality cult” which has built up around him will collapse. “The fever is breaking,” he said in an interview on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 . “All that false idolatry of a personality cult will dissipate and so at the end of the day people will look around and say ‘What were we doing?’” Download the new...