Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of JulyDonald Trump’s former director of communications Anthony Scaramucci has described his old boss as a “lawless criminal” whose removal from office would be celebrated like the Fourth of July. Mr Scaramucci, who was fired from his post after just ten days in July 2017, said should Mr Trump be convicted in his Senate trial following impeachment in the House of Representatives, the “personality cult” which has built up around him will collapse. “The fever is breaking,” he said in an interview on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4. “All that false idolatry of a personality cult will dissipate and so at the end of the day people will look around and say ‘What were we doing?’” Download the new...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

circlebob

Robert E Good Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: 'If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July' https://t.co/1V6CF2w6uY 1 day ago

MickeyJ43013314

Mickey Jay RT @sandboxpete: Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: 'If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July' https://t.co/rgYrFD4… 3 days ago

JSelwitschka

Trump talks thru his ass. RT @RealJL33: Anthony Scaramucci is correct https://t.co/uuEr4vEANX 3 days ago

RealJL33

JLee #takebackthevote Anthony Scaramucci is correct https://t.co/uuEr4vEANX 3 days ago

darryldean57

darryldeanwilliams Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July’ https://t.co/hCzRdOvWXv 4 days ago

SoundSide24

SoundSide24 RT @kbeaver1433: Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July’ https://t.co/FQ8GEw0… 4 days ago

JulieMosquedo

زيادة المتابعين Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July’… https://t.co/Ja226ZuBav 4 days ago

kbeaver1433

kathleen beaver Anthony Scaramucci calls Trump a lawless criminal: ‘If he is removed it would be like Fourth of July’ https://t.co/FQ8GEw0cWn 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.