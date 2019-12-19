Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Queen Elizabeth II speech sets out PM Boris Johnson's agenda

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth II outlined the Conservative government's plans for Brexit, as part of the official opening of parliament. It was her second such address in under two months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament

Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament 01:19

 After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won the biggest majority in parliament of any government since 2001, parliament was officially reopened on Thursday (December 19).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas [Video]Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was released from a London hospital on Tuesday and joined other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations. Lucy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path [Video]Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: What laws does UK PM Johnson want to pass after election win?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth set out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda on Thursday, outlining Brexit and the National Health Service (NHS) as the...
Reuters

Explainer: What is a Queen's Speech and why does it matter for Britain?

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will make a speech in parliament on Thursday, announcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative agenda after his election win last...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.