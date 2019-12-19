Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top Trump ally in U.S. House to leave Congress, eyes work with president

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
One of U.S. President Donald Trump's most stalwart allies in the House of Representatives, Republican Mark Meadows, said on Thursday he will not seek re-election next year and could seek a position to work with Trump in some capacity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached

President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached 01:11

 After a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, President Trump officially became the third president of the United States to be impeached.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PamWookiesmom

Pam RT @CraigRozniecki: "Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress" - https://t.co/WWKwNxtloE 48 seconds ago

bear_byte

BearByte RT @Mastermind7864: Another fucking piece of***gone. https://t.co/3WhKuxrq41 1 minute ago

sviabren

sviabren⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LisaMei62: Wow. Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/fSQKit7mQR 3 minutes ago

PaulaOre

Paula Gray RT @TS_SCI_MAJIC12: Top Trump ally in U.S. House to leave Congress, eyes work with president - Reuters https://t.co/hIAfB50XnZ 3 minutes ago

LouiseQuoVadis

Louise Quo Vadis RT @StandUpAmerica: "If you say the president may refuse to comply, may refuse lawful process, may coerce an ally, may cheat in an election… 3 minutes ago

FactNc

NCFactFinder RT @AynRandPaulRyan: And another one gone and another one gone... Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/4F3m0… 8 minutes ago

dolores33451083

dolores RT @IPOT1776: Mark Mellow-My-Mood Meadows is moving on. https://t.co/5HuMFbhZXS 11 minutes ago

GalaOfEarth

TheRealLife RT @realTuckFrumper: Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/9FZlusZFs7 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.