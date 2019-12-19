Global  

Trump ally Rep. Mark Meadows won't run for reelection in 2020

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Meadows, whose announcement came one day after Trump's impeachment, said his work with the Trump administration "is only beginning."
News video: Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress 01:07

 Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress. The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm...

