Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Alabama officer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges including capital murder in the death of an Alabama police officer. Marco Perez entered the pleas Wednesday after being denied youthful offender status in the case, news outlets report. Perez was 19 years old when Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and […]

