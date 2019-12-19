Global  

Report: German spy agency releases Himmler daughter files

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign intelligence agency has declassified documents regarding its employment of the daughter of top Nazi Heinrich Himmler as a secretary in the early 1960s, the country’s top-selling newspaper reported Thursday. The BND agency declassified the documents on Gudrun Burwitz-Himmler at the Bild newspaper’s request. The paper previously confirmed the intelligence agency […]
