Jailed Catalan separatist has immunity, EU court rules

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Oriol Junqueras demanded his freedom after the EU's top court ruled he should enjoy all the rights afforded to a member of the European Parliament. The case could set a precedent for fugitive and jailed separatists.
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: EU top court rules Catalan separatist Junqueras was MEP with immunity when jailed in Spain

EU top court rules Catalan separatist Junqueras was MEP with immunity when jailed in Spain 07:11

