Iowa man who tore down, burned LGBTQ flag is imprisoned

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for burning an LGBTQ flag that was flying at a church in central Iowa. Adolfo Martinez, 30, of Ames, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for the hate crime of arson and given a year for reckless use of explosives or fire and 30 days for […]
