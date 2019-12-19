Global  

Top Republican Mitch McConnell slams 'partisan rage' of Democratic-led impeachment

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists."
News video: Mitch McConnell Said He Wouldn't Be An 'Impartial Juror' In Impeachment Process.

Mitch McConnell Said He Wouldn't Be An 'Impartial Juror' In Impeachment Process. 00:32

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t approach impeachment as an “impartial juror.” According to Business Insider, he said there would be “zero chance” of Trump being removed from office. He said: “This is a political process. There's not anything judicial about it.”...

