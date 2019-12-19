Top Republican Mitch McConnell slams 'partisan rage' of Democratic-led impeachment

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the "unfair" House impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump and reassured Trump and his supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists." 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

20 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Mitch McConnell Said He Wouldn't Be An 'Impartial Juror' In Impeachment Process. 00:32 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wouldn’t approach impeachment as an “impartial juror.” According to Business Insider, he said there would be “zero chance” of Trump being removed from office. He said: “This is a political process. There's not anything judicial about it.”...