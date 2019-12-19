Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes: source

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in a Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe 01:08

 Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.