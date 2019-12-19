Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes: source Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in a Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source familiar with the matter. 👓 View full article

