Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 billion fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes: source
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in a Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source. Fred Katayama reports.