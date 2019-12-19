Latest Mar-a-Lago intruder appears at first court hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The latest Chinese intruder at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida appeared in court Thursday, with a judge appointing a public defender as her lawyer and ordering that she remain in custody. Jing Lu, 56, is charged with misdemeanor counts of loitering or prowling and resisting arrest without violence. […] 👓 View full article



1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published Woman charged with loitering and prowling 02:46 A Chinese national accused of illegally entering the property at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach earlier this week made her first appearance in court Thursday morning and denied knowing what Mar-a-Lago is.