Canadian viewers won’t see US Super Bowl commercials

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Canada’s Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see U.S. commercials during the Super Bowl. Bell Canada received an exclusive license from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations. […]
