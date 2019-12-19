Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting: Interfax cites FSB

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Russia's security service (FSB) said one of its employees was killed in a shooting incident at its headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ

Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ 00:52

 An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying. Lauren Anthony reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Interfax Five wounded in Moscow shooting, receiving treatment: Interfax cites health ministry… https://t.co/Ly7sLWJ0pS 5 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Security Service Employee Dead in Moscow Shooting: Interfax Cites FSB - https://t.co/zSkDYDOlEC 5 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Federal Security Service Principal security agency of Russia Moscow shooting incident could be… https://t.co/nUGPwNOIMS 5 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting: Interfax cites FSB https://t.co/dYokuGdZdw 5 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #Security service #employee dead in #Moscow shooting -Interfax cites FSB https://t.co/Xxqf1FEKHG 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.