Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting: Interfax cites FSB

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Russia's security service (FSB) said one of its employees was killed in a shooting incident at its headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying. 👓 View full article



7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Gunman opens fire near Russian security service HQ 00:52 An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying. Lauren Anthony reports.