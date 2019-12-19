Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting: Interfax cites FSB
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Russia's security service (FSB) said one of its employees was killed in a shooting incident at its headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying.
An unknown person opened fire near the headquarters of Russia's FSB security service in central Moscow on Thursday evening wounding several other people, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying. Lauren Anthony reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
One News Watch In the news today: Interfax
Five wounded in Moscow shooting, receiving treatment: Interfax cites health ministry… https://t.co/Ly7sLWJ0pS 5 hours ago
greeen Security Service Employee Dead in Moscow Shooting: Interfax Cites FSB - https://t.co/zSkDYDOlEC 5 hours ago
One News Watch In the news today: Federal Security Service
Principal security agency of Russia
Moscow shooting incident could be… https://t.co/nUGPwNOIMS 5 hours ago
Times of News Europe Security service employee dead in Moscow shooting: Interfax cites FSB https://t.co/dYokuGdZdw 5 hours ago