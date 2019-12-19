Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Texans can clinch AFC South with win over Buccaneers

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
HOUSTON (9-5) at TAMPA BAY (7-7) Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network OPENING LINE — pick-em RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 7-7, Tampa Bay 5-8-1 Most Read StoriesSurveillance footage outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell during suicide attempt is missingEarly signing day 2020: Live updates as UW Huskies, WSU Cougars and local athletes commitHow the Democrats blew […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mariussi344

mariussi RT @TheReal_KDubb: Follow live: Texans attempting to clinch AFC South title with victory https://t.co/a4yYEz4kad #sports #feedly 9 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Follow live: Texans attempting to clinch AFC South title with victory https://t.co/a4yYEz4kad #sports #feedly 10 minutes ago

Be2Sports

be2Sports #NFLFirstDown Week 16; Texans clinch AFC South title with win today https://t.co/so66rKghkn 20 minutes ago

vinaco21

Joe Tay RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The @HoustonTexans can clinch the AFC South with a win today at the Buccaneers. Deshaun Watson has thrown 26 touchdowns… 40 minutes ago

AllTheFootballs

All The Football Follow live: Texans attempting to clinch AFC South title with victory #NFL #Football #Fans sportscenter://x-callbac… https://t.co/FO8hACI24t 1 hour ago

ESPN690Jax

ESPN 690 Follow live: Texans attempting to clinch AFC South title with victory https://t.co/fTAbEez92Q 2 hours ago

AthlonSports

Athlon Sports Texans-Buccaneers is just about ready to kick off as the first game of an NFL Saturday tripleheader. Houston can c… https://t.co/s6jzuLOY56 2 hours ago

theTylerByrum

Tyler Byrum Today the Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South with a win. Some other scenarios can happen to get them in this… https://t.co/a0SxFJLH8t 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.