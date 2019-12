Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — After purging more than 300,000 voters from the rolls, Georgia election officials restored roughly 22,000 of them Thursday, citing an error in the way their voting history had been screened. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office said the issue stemmed from the way the process of maintaining the voter list was carried […] 👓 View full article