Queen Elizabeth gifts all her staff Tesco Christmas pudding

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth gifts all her staff Tesco Christmas puddingQueen Elizabeth is set to gift all of her staff a Tesco Christmas pudding. The British monarch is believed to have continued the tradition first started by her grandfather George V, but instead of coming from upmarket stores like Harrods and Fortum and Mason, this year the 93-year-old royal is said to have opted to have her puds sourced from the high street supermarket...
News video: Queen Elizabeth Plans Her Christmas Outfit This Far in Advance

Queen Elizabeth Plans Her Christmas Outfit This Far in Advance 01:11

 Queen Elizabeth seems to have a very solidified style, pearls, a cute little handbag and bright colors. But one particular outfit the Monarch wears each year is planned very carefully. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

