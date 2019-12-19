J.K. Rowling Defends Tax Expert Fired Over Transphobic Tweets. On Dec. 19, Rowling took to Twitter to defend Maya Forstater, a U.K. tax expert that was fired over a series of Transphobic tweets. Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nadaqueda4 RT @BBCNews: Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal https://t.co/V8QAppq2OV 3 minutes ago
TonySuperBoomer RT @HaramHussy: A woman who lost her job for a tweet saying that “men cannot change into women” has lost her employment tribunal in London.… 42 minutes ago
jamespch Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal - BBC News https://t.co/UoCSKMSuh8 https://t.co/BvFyMBsnO8 49 minutes ago