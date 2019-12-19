Maya Forstater lost her job after she questioned government plans to let people declare their own gender.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nadaqueda4 RT @BBCNews: Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal https://t.co/V8QAppq2OV 3 minutes ago TonySuperBoomer RT @HaramHussy: A woman who lost her job for a tweet saying that “men cannot change into women” has lost her employment tribunal in London.… 42 minutes ago jamespch Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal - BBC News https://t.co/UoCSKMSuh8 https://t.co/BvFyMBsnO8 49 minutes ago The Big Bad She Wolf 🖤🐺 JK Rowling backs sacked woman over gender views https://t.co/hnNTiRnKef 1 hour ago jan sabin RT @raycee69: Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal - appalling this has to be overturned or we are completely fuck… 1 hour ago