Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Maya Forstater lost her job after she questioned government plans to let people declare their own gender.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: J.K. Rowling Defends Tax Expert Fired Over Transphobic Tweets

J.K. Rowling Defends Tax Expert Fired Over Transphobic Tweets 01:02

 J.K. Rowling Defends Tax Expert Fired Over Transphobic Tweets. On Dec. 19, Rowling took to Twitter to defend Maya Forstater, a U.K. tax expert that was fired over a series of Transphobic tweets. Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nadaqueda4

Nadaqueda4 RT @BBCNews: Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal https://t.co/V8QAppq2OV 3 minutes ago

tonywonderfire

TonySuperBoomer RT @HaramHussy: A woman who lost her job for a tweet saying that “men cannot change into women” has lost her employment tribunal in London.… 42 minutes ago

jamespechs

jamespch Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal - BBC News https://t.co/UoCSKMSuh8 https://t.co/BvFyMBsnO8 49 minutes ago

bigbadshewolf

The Big Bad She Wolf 🖤🐺 JK Rowling backs sacked woman over gender views https://t.co/hnNTiRnKef 1 hour ago

jan_sabin

jan sabin RT @raycee69: Maya Forstater: Woman sacked over trans tweets loses tribunal - appalling this has to be overturned or we are completely fuck… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.