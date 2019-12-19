Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The groundswell of public pressure on the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump rapidly pivoted to the GOP-controlled Senate Wednesday night, with progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups demanding that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stop his collusion with the White House and allow a fair trial on the articles approved by the House. Pointing to McConnell’s recent vow to work in “total coordination” with the Trump administration on the impeachment trial, Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin said the Kentucky Republican “is publicly threatening to orchestrate a sham trial — a cover-up to protect Trump.” But he can’t...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....
