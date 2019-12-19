Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment TrialThe groundswell of public pressure on the House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump rapidly pivoted to the GOP-controlled Senate Wednesday night, with progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups demanding that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stop his collusion with the White House and allow a fair trial on the articles approved by the House. Pointing to McConnell’s recent vow to work in “total coordination” with the Trump administration on the impeachment trial, Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin said the Kentucky Republican “is publicly threatening to orchestrate a sham trial — a cover-up to protect Trump.” But he can’t...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarcBatko

Marc Batko Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial https://t.co/yWGIIjzsl9 via @truthout 17 minutes ago

cann4ing

Ernest A. Canning Warning Against Sham 'Cover-Up to Protect Trump,' Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment T… https://t.co/cqTHjfCzts 52 minutes ago

1958FRO

Rose 💕🐶🐕💖💕 NO DMs 🚫 Warning Against Sham ‘Cover-Up to Protect Trump,’ Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment T… https://t.co/YQJwovxGAK 1 hour ago

Roupadoubta

Rita Olson 💙💚 @senatemajldr You have repeatedly proven yourself UNFIT to try this impeachment process. You must recuse yourself b… https://t.co/ZzQDlkBvWd 1 hour ago

jjsmokkieBOY57

juju Warning Against Sham 'Cover-Up to Protect Trump,' Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment T… https://t.co/SxnGOteIq6 2 hours ago

Laura78703

Laura RT @commondreams: Warning Against Sham 'Cover-Up to Protect Trump,' Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial h… 2 hours ago

Laura78703

Laura RT @truthout: Progressive lawmakers are demanding that Mitch McConnell stop his collusion with the White House and allow a fair trial on th… 2 hours ago

jack_alexander2

Jack Alexander Progressives Pressure McConnell to Hold Fair Senate Impeachment Trial https://t.co/j6euEU6sS1 via @truthout 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.