Boeing astronaut capsule faces key test on trip to space station

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co is set to launch its new astronaut capsule on Friday on its first unmanned journey to the International Space Station, a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities.
