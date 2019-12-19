Global  

B.C. man who killed daughters on Christmas Day sentenced to life without parole for 22 years

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Andrew Berry received an automatic life sentence for the second-degree murders of his young daughters in Oak Bay, B.C., on Christmas Day 2017.
KathleenElaine5

RT @cbcnewsbc: BREAKING NEWS: B.C. man who killed daughters on Christmas Day sentenced to life without parole for 22 years | CBC News

Canada_News_

B.C. man who killed daughters on Christmas Day sentenced to life without parole for 22 years

CBCCanada

B.C. man who killed daughters on Christmas Day sentenced to life without parole for 22 years

Lommaax

That piece of shit, to me, would never comes out of jail. "... Berry killed his daughters, 6 and 4, stabbing them…

cbcnewsbc

BREAKING NEWS: B.C. man who killed daughters on Christmas Day sentenced to life without parole for 22 years | CBC N…

van_reeuwyk

RT @OakBayNews: Andrew Berry sentenced to 22 years before being eligible for parole, for the murders of his daughter Chloe and Aubrey on Ch…

OakBayNews

Andrew Berry sentenced to 22 years before being eligible for parole, for the murders of his daughter Chloe and Aubr…

van_reeuwyk

Andrew Berry sentenced to 22 years before being eligible for parole, for the murders of his daughter Chloe and Aubr…

