Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfires

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfiresTwo volunteer firefighters have been killed in the battle to contain a fierce blaze that ripped through villages southwest of Sydney. Your playlist will load after this ad Australia’s bushfire crisis escalated dangerously overnight. Source: Breakfast The NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were in a truck believed to have been travelling in convoy near the town of Buxton late yesterday when it hit a tree and rolled off the road. The driver and front passenger died at the scene, police said, while three other firefighters were injured. The fatal accident occurred at the end of an exhausting day for firefighters in which it's feared some 40 homes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage

Two firefighters die as Australian blazes continue to rage 00:51

 Two volunteer firefighters died early on Thursday while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, forcing the prime minister to say he would cut short his holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar. Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ahmad_Yar2

Ahmad Yar RT @ConceptTVLive: 2 Australian #firefighters were killed and 3 injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes in #… 3 hours ago

FourmanFilms

Fourman Films Australian Conservative Primeminister puts his Hawaiian Mojito down for just one minute.... Still in no rush to re… https://t.co/D5CQCrhkwv 11 hours ago

onepercenter13

onepercenter13 Australian PM cancels family holiday after firefighters battling bushfires killed in truck crash https://t.co/cjSFrsBRyv 17 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Two Australian volunteer firefighters killed in truck accident while battling bushfires https://t.co/Ul6LM8XJHU https://t.co/NCFCx1zWrX 21 hours ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell Two Australian volunteer firefighters killed in truck accident while battling bushfires https://t.co/Zu0wOMV3qV #news #feedly 21 hours ago

Yahoo_MY

Yahoo Malaysia The firefighters' truck crashed into a tree then rolled off the road as they were battling out-of-control blazes. https://t.co/WHsIbxvKtV 22 hours ago

ConceptTVLive

Concept TV News 2 Australian #firefighters were killed and 3 injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes… https://t.co/3cmLmMs0j4 23 hours ago

hot105worldwide

Hot105 Worldwide Two Australian volunteer firefighters killed in truck accident while battling bushfires https://t.co/xBFyvtP67S 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.