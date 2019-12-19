Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfires

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed in the battle to contain a fierce blaze that ripped through villages southwest of Sydney. Australia's bushfire crisis escalated dangerously overnight. The NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were in a truck believed to have been travelling in convoy near the town of Buxton late yesterday when it hit a tree and rolled off the road. The driver and front passenger died at the scene, police said, while three other firefighters were injured. The fatal accident occurred at the end of an exhausting day for firefighters in which it's feared some 40 homes...


