Woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find her dog

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco woman is offering a $7,000 reward for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd stolen from outside a grocery store. She has hired a plane to fly a banner over the city in hopes of finding him. Emilie Talermo said Thursday she has been doing everything she can to find her […]
Woman hires plane and offers $10k reward to find stolen dog

Woman hires plane and offers $10k reward to find stolen dogA San Francisco woman is offering a US$7000 ($10,600) reward and has hired a plane to fly over the city to search for her blue-eyed miniature Australian Shepherd...
New Zealand Herald

