Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A spiritual healer in Brazil known as João de Deus, or John of God, received his first prison sentence on Thursday following a deluge of sex abuse allegations since late last year. A judge in Goias state issued a sentence of 19 years and four months for four rapes of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Black cab rapist John Worboys jailed for life for attacking four more victims

Black cab rapist John Worboys jailed for life for attacking four more victims 01:05

 Black cab rapist John Worboys has been jailed for life with a minimum term of six years for attacking four more victims, as a court heard he remains as “dangerous” as ever. The 62-year-old predator, who is already in jail for attacking 12 women, had pleaded guilty to spiking the drinks of an...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KNatkaniec

Katarzyna Natkaniec RT @love4thegameAK: John Of God... Bye Bye! These People are Sick and Evil Brazil Spiritual Healer Sentenced to 19 Years for Four Rapes… 19 minutes ago

Kameleon1974

🌸Bächtiger Karin🇨🇭 Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes https://t.co/SrVTO52aUL 1 hour ago

ElianaBraga

Eliana Braga RT @cjtruth: JOHN OF GOD ASSOCIATED WITH OPRAH👇👇 Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes - ABC News https://t.co/XzorZ… 6 hours ago

DaveNicholas9

🇨🇦🙏David Nicholas 🙏🇬🇧 RT @EyesOnQ: Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes https://t.co/YKnm0nd7hh via @washtimes 7 hours ago

NoriOrNice

Kellie Hotema 🇺🇸 [❌] RT @TS_SCI_MAJIC12: Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes https://t.co/9QT2l4VL3F 7 hours ago

atvguy

Andrew Zebrun III Brazil spiritual healer sentenced to 19 years for four rapes - ABC News - https://t.co/SguiWbcnle via @ABC 9 hours ago

CallingAstro424

Jim Phillippi RT @WestJournalism: The spiritual guru has been accused of sexual abuse by over 300 women, including his own daughter. #Brazil #crime #Opra… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.