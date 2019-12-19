Global  

NSW fires updates: Two RFS volunteers die as bushfires ravage state

The Age Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Two Rural Fire Service volunteers have died and three others injured when their fire truck rolled overnight, as NSW prepares to face deteriorating conditions this weekend.
News video: Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency 00:32

 The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...

gingermeggs57

Burt Candy RT @Rabe9: both firefighters killed last night, Andrew O’Dwyer and Geoffrey Keaton, were young fathers, RFS Commissioner says. Geoff’s dad… 52 seconds ago

chiptomint

IK RT @smh: The NSW bushfire crisis has taken another devastating turn overnight, with confirmation that two volunteer firefighters were kille… 5 minutes ago

JoanHoppe1

Joan Hoppe RT @JoshBBornstein: still no scott? https://t.co/VhnlzlIZxr 8 minutes ago

AwkwardlyRoxy

🍓 Rabbit 🕸️🦋💚☂️ RT @FuriousMan3: Two deaths and Morrison decides, OK, I'm in trouble now. Sorry kids, have to go back. Can we have a comment from Christine… 12 minutes ago

michaelpurvis64

Michael Purvis RT @lynlinking: NSW fires updates: Two RFS volunteers die as bushfires ravage state Mr Albanese has spoken to reporters outside Bilpin Dis… 12 minutes ago

LuYueyang

Maggie Lu Yueyang RT @lisazdavies: "This hurts everybody to the core." NSW Fire Commissioner names the two firefighters killed on duty overnight as the state… 14 minutes ago

HEB2205

💧Heather RT @Bishop64: NSW fires updates: Commissioner names RFS volunteers who dided as bushfires ravage state 😔😔😔😔😔 https://t.co/4tin1HrQM0 via @s… 16 minutes ago

