NSW fires updates: Two RFS volunteers die as bushfires ravage state
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Two Rural Fire Service volunteers have died and three others injured when their fire truck rolled overnight, as NSW prepares to face deteriorating conditions this weekend.
The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...
