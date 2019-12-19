Memphis’ James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career. The 7-foot-1 freshman said Thursday in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever […] 👓 View full article

