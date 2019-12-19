Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter N.B.A. Draft

NYTimes.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The star freshman announced on Instagram that he was leaving college, where he had been serving a 12-game N.C.A.A. suspension.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

getonwithsports

Get on with Sports James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft https://t.co/OLcjQt4Uuh https://t.co/xZzbDffxx6 7 minutes ago

sportsjunkie94

Seth Eaves RT @WYMT: James Wiseman will prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft after withdrawing from Memphis, hurting the Tigers' title hopes. https://t.co/r… 12 minutes ago

WYMT

WYMT James Wiseman will prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft after withdrawing from Memphis, hurting the Tigers' title hopes. https://t.co/rRGx74RvxT 13 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft https://t.co/nYNltlC3Sk https://t.co/cmvmNuo4ST 15 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft - https://t.co/7PgQQ1ov0W https://t.co/Dv3J4KlC1C 20 minutes ago

Lebanon_Don

Aberama Carcetti RT @AdamZagoria: Our updated James Wiseman story on @NYTSports James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft https:/… 24 minutes ago

ListItLI

Jeremy.Ryan.Hamptons "James Wiseman Says He Will Leave Memphis and Enter the N.B.A. Draft" by Oskar Garcia and Adam Zagoria via NYT https://t.co/xWxwt6Ldnb 32 minutes ago

AnthonyWYMT

Anthony Sizemore RT @WillieWYMT: James Wiseman will prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft after withdrawing from Memphis, hurting the Tigers' title hopes. https://… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.