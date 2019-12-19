Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Virginia

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an email that the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Hawn did not release the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roanoketimes

The Roanoke Times Two people were arrested early Thursday and charged with vandalizing the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewa… https://t.co/KL13OFEpB6 1 day ago

alecbread

Alec Beard RT @cville_weekly: In their latest move to protect Confederate monuments, police charged Charlottesville residents Nic McCarthy-Rivera and… 1 day ago

Donaldbetts14R

Donald R.Betts Police: Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Virginia https://t.co/QmzDJMKHVK 1 day ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews The 2 men who police say were caught red-handed at the Stonewall Jackson statue appeared in court today and will be… https://t.co/WAhf7IXBA4 1 day ago

DaleyGator

Doug Hagin Police: Two arrested for vandalizing Stonewall Jackson statue https://t.co/OICAH7lPKq 1 day ago

thedmvnetwork

The DMV Network #DMVnetwork shared post | Police: Stonewall Jackson Statue Vandalized in Virginia https://t.co/V4MO3qofd9 “ - NBC4… https://t.co/GpB3i21QWR 2 days ago

IndiaJenkins1

India Jenkins RT @nbc6: Two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. https://t.co/Odk9VSIbY7 2 days ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. https://t.co/Odk9VSIbY7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.