House passes Mexico, Canada trade deal, giving Donald Trump a post-impeachment victory

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Bipartisan passage of U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in House comes day after Donald Trump's impeachment and sets stage for Senate ratification of pact.
News video: Impeachment trial:

Impeachment trial: "Trump a threat to democracy" 00:39

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called Donald Trump a threat to American democracy.

