Scott Morrison says he 'regrets' any offence to bushfire victims caused by Hawaii holiday

SBS Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Scott Morrison says he will return to Sydney as soon as possible following the deaths of two volunteer firefighters.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis 02:01

 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

