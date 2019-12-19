Jaguars adjust clocks with Coughlin gone, stump for Marrone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — About 12 hours after Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin, all the clocks inside the building were reset. There was no more “Coughlin Time” in Jacksonville. It could be the franchise’s most significant change. There’s growing belief that Khan plans to keep coach Doug Marrone and general manager […]

