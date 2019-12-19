Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Staff left the platforms at Manchester Victoria after the "threat of serious assault".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Terrorist jailed for life after Manchester train station knife frenzy [Video]Terrorist jailed for life after Manchester train station knife frenzy

A terrorist who launched a frenzied knife attack on commuters and police at Manchester Victoria train station last New Year's Eve has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 11 years. Mahdi..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

s4bears

Sandra Forbes RT @BBCNews: Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/JcUW5DW7pK 2 hours ago

PeteCooper100

Pete Cooper RT @andy_thomo: The kick off at Manchester Victoria has been coming. Every night is the same, delayed trains, pissed off commuters & staff… 4 hours ago

melanielloyd59

Melanie Lloyd RT @my_amigouk: Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/lcDrsvvFOf @BBCNews https://t.co/ax4jQmbW… 4 hours ago

danger2507

Liz irvine Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/ad9tr7LUTD 5 hours ago

turiah6

turiah Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/mbDrtXL29s 5 hours ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/lcDrsvvFOf @BBCNews https://t.co/ax4jQmbWYg 5 hours ago

djxbazztv

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/n1qS3AquNU https://t.co/zACsxi3T5V 5 hours ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Manchester Victoria: Trains delayed after staff removed from station https://t.co/iG9lzUGurc https://t.co/OV16nErH0c 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.