Watchdog warns of dangers in riskier corner of debt market

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — In a low-rate world where income is increasingly tough to find, more and more investors are getting into the riskier corners of lending to companies. A financial watchdog says that might cause problems in financial markets during a downturn. The Financial Stability Board, an international group created to coordinate financial regulators, […] 👓 View full article

