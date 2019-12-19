U.S. Congress approves massive funding bills to avert government shutdowns Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

The U.S. Senate, rushing to meet a looming deadline, approved and sent to President Donald Trump a $1.4 trillion package of fiscal 2020 spending bills that would end prospects of government shutdowns at week's end when temporary funding expires. 👓 View full article

