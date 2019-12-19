Global  

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Stocks closed at more record highs on Wall Street, extending the market’s gains for the week. The gains follow encouraging earnings reports from several big companies. Stocks, bonds, gold and a gauge measuring fear among traders made only modest moves Thursday, the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of […]
News video: Wall Street: Mnuchin Says Trade Teal To Be Signed

Wall Street: Mnuchin Says Trade Teal To Be Signed 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New...

