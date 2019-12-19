Global  

The US government can seize all the profits from Edward Snowden's book, a judge ruled

WorldNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The US government can seize all the profits from Edward Snowden's book, a judge ruledThe US government can seize all proceeds from whistleblower Edward Snowden's memoir, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.The government sued Snowden after his memoir was published in September, alleging that he violated contracts by publishing classified materials without pre-clearance.Snowden's lawyers had asked that the case move to the...
News video: Judge: Government Entitled To Proceeds From Snowden's Book

Judge: Government Entitled To Proceeds From Snowden's Book 00:37

 A judge ruled against Edward Snowden in a case concerning his memoir.

