Bank of England: Andrew Bailey tipped as new governor

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Andrew Bailey, the Financial Conduct Authority boss, is the favourite to take over from Mark Carney.
Bailey for BoE, Trump trial delay, Junk bond boom

The field of candidates for the next governor of the Bank of England has narrowed
FT.com Also reported by •Reuters

Ministers prepare to pick new Bank of England governor

Frontrunners to succeed Mark Carney are Minouche Shafik, Andrew Bailey and Kevin Warsh
FT.com


muoxybear

⚡️AlphaOmegaPharmD OxyOmega CosmicOrb ⚡️ BBC News - Bank of England: Andrew Bailey tipped as new governor https://t.co/menMlEySvw 2 minutes ago

mrmatthewkelly

Matt Kelly Bank of England: Andrew Bailey tipped as new governor #monetarypolicy #bankofengland https://t.co/Z2M5xxuWlc 6 minutes ago

Business_UKnews

BusinessUK Newslocker Andrew Bailey selected as next Bank of England chief: Reports #Business https://t.co/Spijko518G 6 minutes ago

jgfarb

Jeffrey Goldfarb RT @rob1cox: Andrew Bailey succeeding Mark Carney as Governor of the Bank of England will be of no surprise to anyone who fiddled with this… 19 minutes ago

K12Beano

Beano Bank of England: Andrew Bailey tipped as new governor Really? Can they really put Bailey in charge after his medio… https://t.co/BLUWcnE5qX 21 minutes ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor - Financial Times https://t.co/A6gFiD8o8a 34 minutes ago

gv4321__

Greg J. Yim RT @zerohedge: ANDREW BAILEY SELECTED TO BE NEXT BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR: FT 34 minutes ago

Julia04352962

Julia Barrington-Fuller RT @lionelbarber: Scoop: Andrew Bailey is next governor of Bank of England - sources confirm tonight https://t.co/hRxXrYDZz3 via @financial… 35 minutes ago

