Washington Rep. Matt Shea engaged in domestic terrorism against U.S., says state House inquiry

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
OLYMPIA — State Rep. Matt Shea participated in domestic terrorism against the United States, before and during the armed takeover at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, an investigation commissioned by the Washington state House found. The report found that beginning in November 2015, Shea, working with militia leader Ammon Bundy, helped “in the planning and preparation” of […]
News video: Washington Rep. Matt Shea Engaged In Domestic Terrorism

Washington Rep. Matt Shea Engaged In Domestic Terrorism 00:49

 A report commissioned by the Washington state legislature found that Rep. Matt Shea is a threat due to his past participation in domestic terrorism.

