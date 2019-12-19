Global  

In the shadow of Trump's impeachment, Democrats set to debate in Los Angeles

USATODAY.com Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The last debate of the year comes just 24 hours after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
News video: Sanders Advisor Doesn't Expect Impeachment to Play Role in Dem Debate

 Chuck Rocha, a senior advisor to Sen. Sanders, told Cheddar that the impeachment of President Trump will likely come up, but he expects his candidate to stay focused on other issues.

