Kansas man admits killing Missouri girlfriend on cruise ship

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend by strangling her then pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Eric Duane Newman, 55, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death


