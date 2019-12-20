Global  

Kansas man admits killing Missouri girlfriend on cruise ship

Seattle Times Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend by strangling her then pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Eric Duane Newman, 55, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death […]
News video: KS Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder After Strangling and Pushing Girlfriend Off Cruise Ship Balcony

KS Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder After Strangling and Pushing Girlfriend Off Cruise Ship Balcony 00:43

 A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to strangling and killing his girlfriend on a cruise ship in 2018. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

