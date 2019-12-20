Global  

Christianity Today, influential evangelical magazine, says Trump 'should be removed from office'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Influential evangelical magazine, Christianity Today, wrote that Trump "dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration."
News video: Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal 02:31

 The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in a fiery editorial that said the president's actions were "profoundly immoral." Chris Dignam has more.

DebbieIngles

Debbie Ingles RT @hardball: Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine is calling for President Trump's removal from office. Their stance st… 38 seconds ago

SherryG24939980

SherryG RT @jdawsey1: "Nobody thinks Trump is Saint Donald," one influential religious leader said. But for many reasons evangelicals have stuck wi… 1 minute ago

reed1312

jeff RT @spulliam: Honestly my mouth dropped open when this hit the internet: Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says Pre… 5 minutes ago

NamNguy01288167

Nam Nguyen Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says Trump ‘should be removed from office’ https://t.co/UEfFjsRPWC 6 minutes ago

beagle709

Rose Rose RT @BoycottUtah: Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says President Trump should be ‘removed from office’ https://t.co… 7 minutes ago

